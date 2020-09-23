You asked: Is CBD oil like charas?

Our readers had an unusual question for SAMAA Health: Is CBD oil made from charas? Does it get you high? We are happy to report that it is not and no, you cannot get high from CBD oil.

Cannabidiol or CBD is actually a chemical compound found in marijuana and hemp. Earlier this month, the Pakistan government approved the first licence for industrial and medical use of hemp.

World over people are increasingly trying CBD oil out for insomnia, anxiety and relief from arthritis pain. Around 150 clinical trials are ongoing into its possible effect on arthritic pain. A 2017 study published in New England Journal of Medicine has said that CBD helps with a form of epilepsy (Dravet Syndrome). The American drug regulator, the FDA, has approved CBD for this kind of treatment.