Wednesday, September 23, 2020  | 4 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

You asked: Is CBD oil like charas?

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago

Our readers had an unusual question for SAMAA Health: Is CBD oil made from charas? Does it get you high? We are happy to report that it is not and no, you cannot get high from CBD oil.

Cannabidiol or CBD is actually a chemical compound found in marijuana and hemp. Earlier this month, the Pakistan government approved the first licence for industrial and medical use of hemp.

World over people are increasingly trying CBD oil out for insomnia, anxiety and relief from arthritis pain. Around 150 clinical trials are ongoing into its possible effect on arthritic pain. A 2017 study published in New England Journal of Medicine has said that CBD helps with a form of epilepsy (Dravet Syndrome). The American drug regulator, the FDA, has approved CBD for this kind of treatment.

FaceBook WhatsApp
health care
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Obama says book coming in November two weeks after election
Obama says book coming in November two weeks after election
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.