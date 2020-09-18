Friday, September 18, 2020  | 29 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Education

Two Quetta schools sealed after coronavirus cases reported

Posted: Sep 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Two Quetta schools sealed after coronavirus cases reported

Photo: Online

Two Quetta schools were sealed on Friday after some of their students tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Education Director Nazimuddin Mengal has that the two closed schools are
the Government Girls High School Jinnah Town and Government Girls High School Killi Alam Khan.

The Jinnah Town school reported six cases, while two were reported in Killi Alam Khan. They have been sealed for the time being.

Schools across Pakistan reopened on September 15 after six months. The government had announced that the resumption will take place in phases. Universities, colleges, and class IX and X resumed September 15. Students from classes VI to VIII will be called to schools from September 23 and students enrolled below class VI will be called in from September 30.

The Sindh government, on the other hand, has decided to delay the reopening of secondary classes from grades VI to VIII that were supposed to resume from September 21.

In a press conference on Friday, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said the government will review the coronavirus situation by September 28 and then decide a new date.

This means that primary classes will also not resume from September 30.

