Monday, September 28, 2020  | 9 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

Supreme Court seeks report on Balochistan hospitals

Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

The Supreme Court wants to know how many Balochistan public hospitals have working machines and other facilities.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed was heading a three-member bench that heard the petition on the conditions of the hospitals in Balochistan. The other two judges included Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Faisal Arab.

You had a budget of Rs2 billion, did you spend it all on purchasing medicines? the chief justice asked the chief secretary.

Justice Ahsan asked the names of the hospitals in which the government installed 384 new machines. He was reviewing the health department’s report which was submitted on Monday. “The report is incomplete as it gives no details of the machines available at the hospitals.”

We just asked for a report detailing what machines have been installed in what hospitals and if they are being used now or not, said the top judge. “I am pretty sure that about 90% of machines are not being used.”

The Balochistan chief secretary must visit the hospitals every month and review their conditions, said the chief justice.

The chief secretary, however, told the court that they have hired more consultants, bought ambulances, made some BHUs functional, and set up emergency centres on highways.

The bench told the chief secretary to prepare a new report and submit it in two months.

