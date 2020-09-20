Sindh reports one death, 321 new coronavirus cases

A patient died and 321 tested positive for coronavirus in Sindh over the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Sunday.

The death toll from the virus in Sindh reached 2,460, CM Shah said in a statement. The province has so far reported 133,947 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Of the 321 cases reported on Sunday, 255 were from Karachi.

Dadu and Tando Allahyar reported seven cases each, Hyderabad six, Thatta five, Jamshoro five, Badin, Sujawal, Tando Mohammad Khan and Matiari three each, Larkana two, and Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad reported one case each.

The chief minister has urged the masses to follow the SOPs to avoid a surge in infections.