Sindh health department requests micro smart lockdowns in Karachi

The Sindh health department has asked deputy commissioners and senior police officials in Karachi to ensure “micro smart lockdowns” and implementation of SOPs at designated sites.

In a letter, the health department told authorities that it had noticed an increase in number of coronavirus cases in Karachi.

“It is, therefore, requested to deploy police force at designated MSLD sites in consultation with concerned District Health Officers,” the letter read.

Pakistan had gone into a lockdown in March after the country reported a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. The government, however, lifted the lockdown in August and allowed resumption of business activities.

Educational institutions have also been allowed to open in phases. The country has so far reported 6,474 deaths from the virus.