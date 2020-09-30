Wednesday, September 30, 2020  | 11 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Health

Karachi West DC imposes micro smart lockdown in Manghopir UC-8

Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Karachi West Deputy Commissioner Saleemullah Odho imposed on Wednesday a micro smart lockdown in Manghopir UC-8 after 22 people tested positive for coronavirus in the vicinity.

The lockdown was imposed after coronavirus cases were reported in Saima City and Samama Villas. Around 4,000 people live in the vicinity.

DC Odho issued a notification barring the entry of unrelated individuals in Gadap Town UC-8. The ones coming in and going out of the area will have to follow coronavirus SOPs.

He directed the assistant commissioner to ensure immediate implementation of the micro smart lockdown.

Pakistan has so far reported 312,263 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Of them, 296,881 people have recovered.

The country has reported 6,479 deaths from the virus.

