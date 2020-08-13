Sindh reports 10 fatalities from coronavirus, 360 new cases

Ten more people died of coronavirus in Sindh on Thursday, taking the provincial death toll to 2,307.

The province reported 360 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Of them, 185 cases were from Karachi.

Sindh has so far reported 125,289 coronavirus cases, CM Shah said. A total 118,924 patients have recovered from the infection.

Currently, there are 4,058 patients under treatment in the province. Of them, 3,666 are isolated at their homes, eight in isolation centers and 384 at different hospitals.

The condition of 242 patients is said to be critical, according to CM Shah.