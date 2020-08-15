Punjab health secretary warns of a second wave of coronavirus

Punjab Health Secretary Mohammad Usman warned on Saturday that a second wave of coronavirus could hit the province in the next two weeks.

The health secretary issued an alert to the administration of all districts across Punjab. People have stopped taking precautions after the government lifted the lockdown on August 10, it said.

There are no arrangements at business centres to prevent the spread of the virus, according to the health secretary.

He urged all district coordination officers and regional police officers to ensure that people wear face masks and maintain a safe social distance.

The Punjab government imposed a lockdown in the province in the end of March. It was lifted after the centre allowed resumption of businesses from August 10 under some SOPs.