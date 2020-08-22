Saturday, August 22, 2020  | 2 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Punjab decides to impose ‘micro smart lockdown’

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Punjab decides to impose ‘micro smart lockdown’

Photo: ONLINE

The Punjab government has decided to impose a “micro smart lockdown” to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the province, a spokesperson for the provincial health department said Saturday.

The development came as the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan exceeded 292,000. Punjab has so far reported more than 96,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

The government has prepared standard operating procedures for the micro smart lockdown, according to the spokesperson.

Under these SOPs, only the shop or house with a coronavirus patient would be locked down. The whole area or the shopping mall would not have to be sealed.

The person affected by the virus would be quarantined at their home for 14 days, the spokesperson said.

A notification regarding the micro smart lockdown in the province is likely to be issued tonight.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Punjab, coronavirus, coronavirus cases, coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus tips, coronavirus news
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.