Lahore reports second polio death of 2020

Lahore reported its second polio death for the year on Saturday.

The deceased was from Ravi Town. He had a high fever and was admitted to Said Mitha Hospital. He was later taken to Mayo Hospital after his condition deteriorated.

He was put on a ventilator after developing breathing difficulty and weakness in all four limbs.

Punjab has reported three polio deaths this year.

Polio immunisation campaigns across the country had been halted in late March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Small-scale vaccination drives resumed from July 20.