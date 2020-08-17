Polio immunisation campaign starts in Balochistan and AJK

Polio eradication campaigns to vaccinate children under the age of five kicked off in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

They are part of the national polio campaign under way in 130 districts of the country. Around 34 million children will be given polio drops. The campaign started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh on August 15.

The anti-polio campaign is being conducted after the resumption of small-scale anti-polio drives in July 2020, after a four-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to build immunity in children, vaccinators will also give Vitamin A supplements to children between six and 59 months of age, said an official of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme.

On Saturday, Lahore reported its second polio death and Punjab’s third death of the year.