Lockdown is over, not coronavirus: Sindh health minister

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said on Thursday that the lockdown in Sindh had ended, but not the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement by the health minister came hours after Sindh reported another 10 fatalities and 360 new cases of the virus.

“The lockdown was ended because of economic difficulties,” Dr Pechuho said in her statement. “However, reopening all businesses doesn’t imply that the pandemic is over.”

The Sindh government had lifted the lockdown on August 10, allowing businesses to operate under coronavirus SOPs.

The Sindh health minister urged people to go out only when it is extremely necessary and not to forget wearing face masks.

“Keep washing your hands regularly and follow all precautions,” she added.