Rain emergency declared in all 13 KMC hospitals

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has declared an emergency in all 13 hospitals under its administrative control to tackle with the monsoon rains expected in Karachi from August 7-8.

Doctors and paramedics have been instructed to remain on high alert.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has asked the DMC chairpersons to ensure presence of sanitary staff and machinery.

He has told KMC and DMC officials to keep de-watering pumps and other machinery on standby at underpasses and choking points to drain out rainwater.

Rain emergency centres are to stay operational 24/7 in all districts.

Akhtar requested people to register their complaints on KMC’s helpline 1339.

He asked the Sindh Building Control Authority officials to stay vigilant of dangerous buildings during the rain.

Which hospitals does this include?

Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Nazimabad Sobraj Maternity Hospital in the Urdu Bazaar area Sarfaraz Rafiqui Shaheed Hospital adjacent the South DMC office in Saddar Ghazdarabad Hospital in Garden Eye Spencer Hospital in the Old City area Karachi Institute of Kidney Disease in Federal B Area, Block 6 Karachi Institute of Heart Disease in Federal B Area, Block 16 Landhi Medical Complex in Sector 37 A Landhi Town Shah Faisal Cardiac Hospital in SFT No 1 Landhi Cardiac Emergency Centre near Babar Market Lyari General Hospital KMC Leprosy Hospital in Manghopir Gizri Maternity Hospital

Of these, KMC recently upgraded the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases, Landhi Cardiac Emergency Center and Shah Faisal Cardiac Hospital.

It installed latest machinery and equipment in these hospitals and made isolation wards for coronavirus patients.