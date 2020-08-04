Rain emergency declared in all 13 KMC hospitals

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has declared an emergency in all 13 hospitals under its administrative control to tackle with the monsoon rains expected in Karachi from August 7-8.
Doctors and paramedics have been instructed to remain on high alert.
Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has asked the DMC chairpersons to ensure presence of sanitary staff and machinery.
He has told KMC and DMC officials to keep de-watering pumps and other machinery on standby at underpasses and choking points to drain out rainwater.
Rain emergency centres are to stay operational 24/7 in all districts.
Akhtar requested people to register their complaints on KMC’s helpline 1339.
He asked the Sindh Building Control Authority officials to stay vigilant of dangerous buildings during the rain.
Which hospitals does this include?
Of these, KMC recently upgraded the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases, Landhi Cardiac Emergency Center and Shah Faisal Cardiac Hospital.
It installed latest machinery and equipment in these hospitals and made isolation wards for coronavirus patients.