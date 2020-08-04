Tuesday, August 4, 2020  | 13 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Rain emergency declared in all 13 KMC hospitals

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 seconds ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 seconds ago
Rain emergency declared in all 13 KMC hospitals

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has declared an emergency in all 13 hospitals under its administrative control to tackle with the monsoon rains expected in Karachi from August 7-8.

Doctors and paramedics have been instructed to remain on high alert.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has asked the DMC chairpersons to ensure presence of sanitary staff and machinery.

He has told KMC and DMC officials to keep de-watering pumps and other machinery on standby at underpasses and choking points to drain out rainwater.

Rain emergency centres are to stay operational 24/7 in all districts.

Akhtar requested people to register their complaints on KMC’s helpline 1339.

He asked the Sindh Building Control Authority officials to stay vigilant of dangerous buildings during the rain.

Which hospitals does this include?

  1. Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Nazimabad
  2. Sobraj Maternity Hospital in the Urdu Bazaar area
  3. Sarfaraz Rafiqui Shaheed Hospital adjacent the South DMC office in Saddar
  4. Ghazdarabad Hospital in Garden
  5. Eye Spencer Hospital in the Old City area
  6. Karachi Institute of Kidney Disease in Federal B Area, Block 6
  7. Karachi Institute of Heart Disease in Federal B Area, Block 16
  8. Landhi Medical Complex in Sector 37 A Landhi Town
  9. Shah Faisal Cardiac Hospital in SFT No 1
  10. Landhi Cardiac Emergency Centre near Babar Market
  11. Lyari General Hospital
  12. KMC Leprosy Hospital in Manghopir
  13. Gizri Maternity Hospital

Of these, KMC recently upgraded the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases, Landhi Cardiac Emergency Center and Shah Faisal Cardiac Hospital.

It installed latest machinery and equipment in these hospitals and made isolation wards for coronavirus patients.    

FaceBook WhatsApp
hospital KMC Rain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
North Waziristan to celebrate three Eids this year
North Waziristan to celebrate three Eids this year
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.