Graph: Tracking daily Coronavirus Pakistan cases from March 10, 2020

Data updated daily at midnight, based on NIH information

This is a graph of known coronavirus cases, recoveries and deaths in Pakistan. We started it on March 10 and have since then been providing data that is collated by midnight, 12am, each day. Please note that the number can go up through the night.

We keep updating the figures as much as possible.

This is a day-by-day breakdown of cases :

Date Total Cases Total Recoveries Total Deaths 10 March 16 1 11 March 19 1 12 March 20 2 13 March 21 2 14 March 28 3 15 March 31 3 16 March 54 3 17 March 187 4 18 March 241 4 19 March 302 5 2 20 March 454 5 2 21 March 504 5 3 22 March 646 5 3 23 March 784 6 6 24 March 887 6 6 25 March 991 19 7 26 March 1087 21 8 27 March 1197 23 9 28 March 1375 25 11 29 March 1512 28 13 30 March 1613 32 18 31 March 1796 58 25 1 April 2036 82 26 2 April 2252 107 31 3 April 2430 126 35 4 April 2696 130 40 5 April 2866 170 45 6 April 3323 257 50 7 April 3909 429 54 8 April 4131 467 58 9 April 4409 572 63 10 April 4688 727 66 11 April 4922 762 71 12 April 5131 1026 86 13 April 5415 1095 93 14 April 5779 1378 96 15 April 6138 1446 107 16 April 6772 1645 124 17 April 7234 1765 135 18 April 7635 1832 143 19 April 8182 1868 159 20 April 8643 1970 176 21 April 9464 2066 192 22 April 10069 2156 209 23 April 10881 2337 224 24 April 11429 2527 237 25 April 12227 2755 253 26 April 13104 2866 269 27 April 13669 3029 281 28 April 14300 3233 301 29 April 15156 3425 307 30 April 15883 4052 361 1 May 17319 4315 385 2 May 18148 4715 417 3 May 19214 4817 440 4 May 20573 5590 462 5 May 21808 5782 486 6 May 23274 6217 526 7 May 23978 6464 564 8 May 25597 7530 594 9 May 28113 7756 618 10 May 29552 8023 639 11 May 31003 8212 668 12 May 32373 8555 706 13 May 33711 8812 737 14 May 36210 9695 770 15 May 37681 10155 803 16 May 39039 10880 834 17 May 40555 11341 873 18 May 42777 11922 903 19 May 44042 12489 939 20 May 46206 13101 986 21 May 48354 14155 1017 22 May 50969 15201 1067 23 May 53199 16653 1101 24 May 54620 17198 1133 25 May 56272 17482 1167 26 May 57701 18314 1197 27 May 59388 19142 1225 28 May 61411 20231 1260 29 May 63905 22305 1317 30 May 66564 24131 1366 31 May 69429 25721 1500 1 June 72678 26083 1543 2 June 76227 27110 1590 3 June 82287 28923 1717 4 June 85890 30128 1790 5 June 90602 31198 1878 6 June 95458 32581 1954 7 June 100687 33465 2018 8 June 105113 34355 2096 9 June 110065 35018 2189 10 June 116189 36308 2290 11 June 122574 38391 2394 12 June 128361 40247 2480 13 June 134667 50056 2574 14 June 140797 51735 2674 15 June 146254 53721 2751 16 June 150911 56390 2872 17 June 156875 58437 3005 18 June 162404 59215 3141 19 June 167956 61383 3278 20 June 173856 63504 3417 21 June 178892 67892 3542 22 June 182552 71458 3604 23 June 186682 73471 3716 24 June 190340 77754 3792 25 June 194068 81307 3920 26 June 196895 84168 3989 27 June 200832 86906 4073 28 June 205134 92624 4144 29 June 208021 95407 30 June 212008 98503 4338 1 July 215679 100439 4426 2 July 220239 104694 4504 3 July 222176 4538 6 July 233253 117544 4804 7 July 235036 133290 4864 8 July 239225 145311 4945 9 July 242386 140965 5023 10 July 245067 149092 5094 11 July 247083 153134 5157 12 July 250569 157219 5197 13 July 252714 161917 5297 14 July 254755 172247 5357 15 July 256909 177628 5411 16 July 259069 182521 5460 17 July 261169 197764 5505 18 July 262797 201789 5544 19 July 264385 204930 5587 20 July 265629 206826 5625 21 July 266647 209393 5661 23 July 269861 215570 5745 25 July 271317 223272 5777 26 July 272685 237124 5812 27 July 274802 242103 5853 28 July 275799 242905 5875 29 July 276942 245438 5909 30 July 278246 246820 5944 31 July 279140 247682 5962 1 Aug No data 3 Aug 280311 249116 5986 4 Aug 280772 251416 6004 5 Aug 281493 255014 6028

Sixty-three hundred and six cases were reported between June 12 and June 13, the most for any day.

A steeper graph means faster growth, a flatter graph indicates a slowdown.

**Graph last updated on August 5 at 11:30pm.

How we collect, verify and use data

SAMAA Digital’s graph is based on data from the National Institute of Health website. The NIH website has been keeping count since March 11.

It tracks the number of cases for each 24-hour cycle that ends at midnight but updates its total by the next morning. So, for example, Monday’s full number will appear on the website on Tuesday morning.

And because the numbers keep adding up, we see a total count of all confirmed cases leading up to that day.

What else do we do? We match the daily NIH count with each province’s count to make sure there is no discrepancy. We give preference to each province’s verified statements if the NIH count does not match their numbers—although this does not usually happen.

People have given us feedback that the graph in this story is slightly different than the graph on the federal government’s covid.gov.pk. This is happening because we use a different method, as stated above. Their cut-off time appears to be different.

Either way, the shapes of the graphs are largely the same, and thus they both indicate the same trend in Pakistan.