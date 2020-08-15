Saturday, August 15, 2020  | 24 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Four more die of coronavirus in Sindh

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Four more die of coronavirus in Sindh

Photo: ONLINE

Another four people died of coronavirus in Sindh on Saturday, taking the provincial death toll to 2,317.

The province reported 272 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a statement.

Of them, 117 were from Karachi. The province has so far reported 125,904 known coronavirus cases.

Shah said 119,425 people have recovered from the infection, while 4,162 remain under treatment.

Among the ones under treatment, he said, 3,766 are isolated at their homes, eight in isolation centres and 388 in hospitals.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Coronavirus vaccine, Coronavirus treatment, Coronavirus Pakistan, Sindh, coronavirus, deaths
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.