Four more die of coronavirus in Sindh

Another four people died of coronavirus in Sindh on Saturday, taking the provincial death toll to 2,317.

The province reported 272 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a statement.

Of them, 117 were from Karachi. The province has so far reported 125,904 known coronavirus cases.

Shah said 119,425 people have recovered from the infection, while 4,162 remain under treatment.

Among the ones under treatment, he said, 3,766 are isolated at their homes, eight in isolation centres and 388 in hospitals.