Follow SOPs to prevent resurgence of coronavirus cases: Pakistan PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the masses to strictly adhere to precautionary measures to prevent resurgence of coronavirus cases in Pakistan, the Radio Pakistan reported Sunday.

The prime minister said the COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge for the entire humanity. “We will have to remain alert and be careful,” the report quoted him as saying.

PM Khan said that people must observe SOPs and avoid venturing outside their homes during Eid holidays, according to the report. He prayed for complete elimination of the virus from the country.

The prime minister further said that cash disbursement among vulnerable segments of the society under the Ehsaas Program would continue after Eidul Azha.