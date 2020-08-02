Sunday, August 2, 2020  | 11 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Follow SOPs to prevent resurgence of coronavirus cases: Pakistan PM

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Follow SOPs to prevent resurgence of coronavirus cases: Pakistan PM

Photo: FILE

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the masses to strictly adhere to precautionary measures to prevent resurgence of coronavirus cases in Pakistan, the Radio Pakistan reported Sunday.

The prime minister said the COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge for the entire humanity. “We will have to remain alert and be careful,” the report quoted him as saying.

PM Khan said that people must observe SOPs and avoid venturing outside their homes during Eid holidays, according to the report. He prayed for complete elimination of the virus from the country.

The prime minister further said that cash disbursement among vulnerable segments of the society under the Ehsaas Program would continue after Eidul Azha.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Imran Khan Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, coronavirus, Imran Khan, PM, Eid
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fact-check: ‘Islamic’ mattress real but company says viral ad fake
Fact-check: ‘Islamic’ mattress real but company says viral ad fake
North Waziristan to celebrate three Eids this year
North Waziristan to celebrate three Eids this year
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.