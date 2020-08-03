Monday, August 3, 2020  | 12 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

Dr Faisal Sultan appointed SAPM on health

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Dr Faisal Sultan appointed SAPM on health

Photo: Government of Pakistan/Twitter

Dr Faisal Sultan is the new special assistant to the PM on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination after the premier approved his appointment on Monday.

The decision was announced by the premier’s office on social media.

Sultan, an infectious diseases expert and chief of the Shaukat Khanum Hospital, was previously serving as the PM’s focal person on coronavirus.

He has replaced Dr Zafar Mirza who resigned from the post on July 29 after he was alleged of smuggling 20 million face masks out of Pakistan. He was also criticised over the matter of dual nationalities of advisers.

