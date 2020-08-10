COVID-19 guidelines for Pakistan Independence Day

As coronavirus cases in Pakistan decrease, people have started letting their guard down when it comes to precautionary measures.
With the Independence Day of Pakistan coming up on August 14, there is a risk of a spike in COVID-19 cases due to public gatherings.
The Government of Pakistan has agreed that “the events conducted in relation to Independence Day celebrations during Covid-19 can amplify the transmission of the virus and potentially disrupt the country’s response capacity.”
The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations has listed in its recently released guidelines the degrees of risk different activities include:
SOPs for Independence Day events