COVID-19 guidelines for Pakistan Independence Day

As coronavirus cases in Pakistan decrease, people have started letting their guard down when it comes to precautionary measures.

With the Independence Day of Pakistan coming up on August 14, there is a risk of a spike in COVID-19 cases due to public gatherings.

The Government of Pakistan has agreed that “the events conducted in relation to Independence Day celebrations during Covid-19 can amplify the transmission of the virus and potentially disrupt the country’s response capacity.”

The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations has listed in its recently released guidelines the degrees of risk different activities include:

Low: Virtual activities, events and gatherings

Medium: Small outdoor and in-person gatherings where people maintain a distance of at least six feet, wear face masks, do not share objects and come from the same local area

High: Medium-sized in-person gatherings that are adapted to allow people to remain six feet apart, with attendees coming from outside the local area

Highest: Large in-person gatherings where it is difficult to remain six feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area

SOPs for Independence Day events