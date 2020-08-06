Thursday, August 6, 2020  | 15 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Coronavirus vaccine clinical trials begin in two weeks in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Coronavirus vaccine clinical trials begin in two weeks in Pakistan

Photo: AFP

Preliminary clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine produced by Australia will begin in two weeks in Pakistan.

The trials are the result of a collaboration between the University of Health Sciences in Lahore and Australia’s Flinders University.

In this pilot project, 25 people will be given the vaccine. If it proves effective, the trial will be expanded to more people.

The vaccine candidate had produced promising results in trials in Australia. All participants developed antibodies to the new coronavirus. The vaccine, known as COVAX-19, was developed by Flinders University and Australian firm Vaxine Pty Ltd.

Phase I clinical trials for the vaccine started on July 2 at the Royal Adelaide Hospital in south Australia. The randomised trial was done on 40 healthy volunteers between the ages of 18 and 65.

Thirty participants received two doses of the vaccine three weeks apart, and 10 were given a placebo.

The Central Adelaide Local Health Network Human Research Ethics Committee has approved phase II trials after phase I was safe and successfully generated an immune response.

It must be noted that the data has still not been published in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Coronavirus COVID-19 Pakistan University of health sciences
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Coronavirus vaccine clinical trials begin in two weeks in Pakistan, coronavirus, vaccine, covax-19, covid-19
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
North Waziristan to celebrate three Eids this year
North Waziristan to celebrate three Eids this year
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.