Coronavirus vaccine clinical trials begin in two weeks in Pakistan

Preliminary clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine produced by Australia will begin in two weeks in Pakistan.

The trials are the result of a collaboration between the University of Health Sciences in Lahore and Australia’s Flinders University.

In this pilot project, 25 people will be given the vaccine. If it proves effective, the trial will be expanded to more people.

The vaccine candidate had produced promising results in trials in Australia. All participants developed antibodies to the new coronavirus. The vaccine, known as COVAX-19, was developed by Flinders University and Australian firm Vaxine Pty Ltd.

Phase I clinical trials for the vaccine started on July 2 at the Royal Adelaide Hospital in south Australia. The randomised trial was done on 40 healthy volunteers between the ages of 18 and 65.

Thirty participants received two doses of the vaccine three weeks apart, and 10 were given a placebo.

The Central Adelaide Local Health Network Human Research Ethics Committee has approved phase II trials after phase I was safe and successfully generated an immune response.

It must be noted that the data has still not been published in a peer-reviewed medical journal.