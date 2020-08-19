Pakistan’s coronavirus recovery rate stands at 93.7%: NIH

A total of 93.7% of people in Pakistan who were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus have recovered from the disease, according to the NIH.

More than 270,000 people have defeated the virus ever since it first spread in February.

According to the National Institute of Health, the graph of new cases being reported in the country has been on a downward trend. The number of fatalities from the virus has also decreased.

On Wednesday [August 19], 613 new cases were reported across Pakistan. So far, the Sindh has reported the highest number of cases at 126,743, followed by Punjab with 95,742 cases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have also reported over 35,000 and 12,000 cases, respectively.

In the last 24 hours, 11 people have succumbed to the coronavirus.

The NIH added that the number of tests conducted in the country has also increased in the past 24 hours.

On the other hand, a sudden spike of cases has been observed in Balochistan and Punjab. The health departments have urged people to wear face masks at all times in public places and observe social distancing.

Six neighbourhoods of Peshawar also went into a ‘micro smart lockdown’ after an increase in cases was seen there.

In other news, the NIH in Islamabad has approved phase III clinical trials in the country for a coronavirus vaccine developed by China.

The trials will be carried out at the Aga Khan Medical University, Indus Hospital Karachi, Shaukat Khanum Hospital, University of Health Sciences Lahore and Shifa International Hospital Islamabad.

According to the NIH spokesperson, trials were earlier held in China, Russia, Chile and Argentina and will also begin in Saudi Arabia soon.