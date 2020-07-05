Sindh reports another 25 fatalities from coronavirus

Another 25 people died of coronavirus in Sindh over the last 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll to 1,526.

The province reported 2,222 new cases of the virus over the last 24 hours, the chief minister said in the daily update on the pandemic.

Of them, 770 cases were from Karachi alone.

Sindh has so far reported 94,528 coronavirus cases, according to CM Shah. Currently, there are 39,837 patients under treatment across the province.

Of them, 37,875 are at home, 340 in isolation centres and 1,622 at different hospitals.

CM Shah advised the masses to take precautionary measures to prevent the virus spread.