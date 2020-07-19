Sunday, July 19, 2020  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Sindh reports another 19 fatalities from coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh reports another 19 fatalities from coronavirus

Photo: Online

Another 19 people died of coronavirus in Sindh on Sunday, taking the provincial death toll to 1,993.

The province recorded 889 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in his statement. Karachi reported 395 of them.

This brought the provincial coronavirus tally to 113,007. Of them, 92,037 patients have recovered, including 654 individuals who recovered overnight.

Currently, 18,977 coronavirus patients are under treatment, according to the chief minister.

Of them, 18,169 are isolated at their homes, 65 in isolation centers and 743 at different hospitals.

CM Shah has urged the masses to stay safe by observing the SOPs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Murad Ali shah Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sindh, coronavirus, Murad Ali Shah, chief minister
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.