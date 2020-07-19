Sindh reports another 19 fatalities from coronavirus

Another 19 people died of coronavirus in Sindh on Sunday, taking the provincial death toll to 1,993.

The province recorded 889 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in his statement. Karachi reported 395 of them.

This brought the provincial coronavirus tally to 113,007. Of them, 92,037 patients have recovered, including 654 individuals who recovered overnight.

Currently, 18,977 coronavirus patients are under treatment, according to the chief minister.

Of them, 18,169 are isolated at their homes, 65 in isolation centers and 743 at different hospitals.

CM Shah has urged the masses to stay safe by observing the SOPs.