Sindh reports 22 fatalities from coronavirus, 551 new cases

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Another 22 people died of coronavirus in Sindh Tuesday, taking the provincial death toll to 2,041.

The province reported 551 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Of them, 324 cases were from Karachi.

Sindh has so far reported 114,104 coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in his daily update on the pandemic. So far, 94,297 patients have recovered from the infection.

There are currently 17,766 coronavirus patients under treatment in the province, according to CM Shah.

Of them, 17,011 are isolated at their homes, 64 in isolation centres and 691 in hospitals.

The chief minister urged people to take precautionary measures to stay safe during the pandemic.

