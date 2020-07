Sindh recorded on Wednesday the highest 4,872 recoveries from coronavirus in a single day, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

So far 70,292 people have recovered from the virus in Sindh, CM Shah said in the daily update on the coronavirus situation.

Another 25 people died of the virus across the province Wednesday, according to the statement. This brought the overall death toll to 1,888.

The province reported 1,140 new cases in the last 24 hours. Of them, 522 were from Karachi.