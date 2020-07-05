Sindh CM inaugurates 54-bed infectious diseases hospital in Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah inaugurated a 54-bed infectious diseases hospital in Karachi on Sunday.

There’s an eight-bed emergency ward on the ground floor of the NIPA Infectious Diseases Hospital building.

The facility has a 16-bed ICU with ventilators, besides 34 DHU beds.

The provincial government has established the hospital’s blocks A and B in the first phase, the chief minister said.

He said the facility would soon be provided another 23 ICU and 88 DHU beds. It’ll soon start functioning as a 200-bed hospital, CM Shah added.

The chief minister also gave the hospital the status of a research centre.