Sunday, July 5, 2020
Samaa TV
Health

Sindh CM inaugurates 54-bed infectious diseases hospital in Karachi

Posted: Jul 5, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Samaa TV FILE

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah inaugurated a 54-bed infectious diseases hospital in Karachi on Sunday.

There’s an eight-bed emergency ward on the ground floor of the NIPA Infectious Diseases Hospital building.

The facility has a 16-bed ICU with ventilators, besides 34 DHU beds.

The provincial government has established the hospital’s blocks A and B in the first phase, the chief minister said.

He said the facility would soon be provided another 23 ICU and 88 DHU beds. It’ll soon start functioning as a 200-bed hospital, CM Shah added.

The chief minister also gave the hospital the status of a research centre.

