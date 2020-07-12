Sunday, July 12, 2020  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Quetta polio eradication drive to resume July 20

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Quetta polio eradication drive to resume July 20

Photo: Online

The polio eradication drive in Quetta will resume from July 20, the Balochistan Emergency Operation Centre said Sunday.

Authorities aim to administer anti-polio vaccine to 110,000 children in ten union councils of Quetta during the drive.

The anti-polio vaccination campaign has been suspended in Balochistan for the past four months, according to the EOC.

There has been a rise in the number of polio cases in the province due to the suspension of vaccination drive.

Balochistan has reported 14 polio cases so far this year.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan polio Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Quetta, polio, Balochistan, drive, campaign, anti-polio vaccination
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
'Will review all aspects regarding construction of Islamabad Hindu temple'
‘Will review all aspects regarding construction of Islamabad Hindu temple’
Dior strikes gold as Paris fashion makes mixed virtual debut
Dior strikes gold as Paris fashion makes mixed virtual debut
First-ever online Paris fashion week clicks off
First-ever online Paris fashion week clicks off
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.