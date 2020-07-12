Quetta polio eradication drive to resume July 20

The polio eradication drive in Quetta will resume from July 20, the Balochistan Emergency Operation Centre said Sunday.

Authorities aim to administer anti-polio vaccine to 110,000 children in ten union councils of Quetta during the drive.

The anti-polio vaccination campaign has been suspended in Balochistan for the past four months, according to the EOC.

There has been a rise in the number of polio cases in the province due to the suspension of vaccination drive.

Balochistan has reported 14 polio cases so far this year.