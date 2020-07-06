Punjab health minister explains why coronavirus testing has reduced

The coronavirus situation is improving across Pakistan, but testing for the virus has also been reduced in July, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid admitted Tuesday.

In June, over 10,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted every day in Punjab, but around up to 7,000 tests are being done each day in July. On Tuesday, another 58 known cases and four deaths were reported in the province.

Speaking to SAMAA TV anchorperson Kiran Aftab, Dr Rashid explained why fewer people are being tested.

“Earlier, we used to test every incoming passenger in Punjab twice. After the new government policy, we are not testing any passengers,” Dr Rashid said.

The minister added that passengers are quarantined, and only those who exhibit symptoms are tested. This has resulted in lower infections being reported.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in infections after Eidul Fitr and to avoid this on Eidul Azha, the Punjab health minister urged public to abide by the government’s SOPs.

She believes the virus’ impact has lessened and if people continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing then the situation will improve even more.