Tuesday, July 21, 2020  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Punjab health minister explains why coronavirus testing has reduced

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Punjab health minister explains why coronavirus testing has reduced

Photo: Online

The coronavirus situation is improving across Pakistan, but testing for the virus has also been reduced in July, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid admitted Tuesday.

In June, over 10,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted every day in Punjab, but around up to 7,000 tests are being done each day in July. On Tuesday, another 58 known cases and four deaths were reported in the province.

Speaking to SAMAA TV anchorperson Kiran Aftab, Dr Rashid explained why fewer people are being tested.

“Earlier, we used to test every incoming passenger in Punjab twice. After the new government policy, we are not testing any passengers,” Dr Rashid said.

The minister added that passengers are quarantined, and only those who exhibit symptoms are tested. This has resulted in lower infections being reported.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in infections after Eidul Fitr and to avoid this on Eidul Azha, the Punjab health minister urged public to abide by the government’s SOPs.

She believes the virus’ impact has lessened and if people continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing then the situation will improve even more.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Dr Yasmin Rashid
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Punjab health minister explains why coronavirus testing has reduced, yasmin rashid,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eidul Azha on July 31
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eidul Azha on July 31
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.