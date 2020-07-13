Monday, July 13, 2020  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Health

Peshawar opens first ever coronavirus hospital

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Courtesy Taimur Khan Jhagra/ Twitter

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government  has made its first coronavirus hospital in Peshawar. It is located in Nishterabad.

Treatment at the facility will be free of charge. It can accommodate 58 patients at a time and has 40 isolation, 15 high dependance and five intensive care beds.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan inaugurated the facility. He says the government wants to facilitate people. “For God’s sake, everyone please follow the SOPs,” the KP CM said.

Even as cases are falling, we are increasing capacity to cater to any future second surge, tweeted KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra.

He said the initiative has been funded by the IRC and EU. 

Dr Abdul Qadir, who is in-charge of the hospital, says that the patients will be provided with all facilities, including food and medicine.

Coronavirus khyber pakhtunkhwa
 
