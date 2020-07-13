Peshawar opens first ever coronavirus hospital

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has made its first coronavirus hospital in Peshawar. It is located in Nishterabad.

Treatment at the facility will be free of charge. It can accommodate 58 patients at a time and has 40 isolation, 15 high dependance and five intensive care beds.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan inaugurated the facility. He says the government wants to facilitate people. “For God’s sake, everyone please follow the SOPs,” the KP CM said.

Even as cases are falling, we are increasing capacity to cater to any future second surge, tweeted KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra.

He said the initiative has been funded by the IRC and EU.

Dr Abdul Qadir, who is in-charge of the hospital, says that the patients will be provided with all facilities, including food and medicine.