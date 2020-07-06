Pakistan’s first batch of locally made ventilators given to NDMA

Prime Minister Imran Khan handed over the first batch of made in Pakistan ventilators to the National Disaster Management Authority on Monday.

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry called it a “landmark achievement”.

The Pakistan Engineering Council had received 57 designs for ventilators. Of these, four were approved.

Ventilators will be produced at the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation in Haripur, which is around 90 kilometres away from Islamabad. NRTC is the first to manufacture ventilators in the country.

Pakistan receives Rs2.1 billion dollars worth of medical equipment from foreign countries.

The science minister believes the country won’t need to purchase medical equipment from other countries in the next five years.

The ventilators are called SafeVent SP 100.

PM Khan inaugurated NRTC’s facility making the first-ever indigenously produced ventilators in Haripur. He said the country’s abundant talent will take it self-reliance with new technological innovation.