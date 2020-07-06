Monday, July 6, 2020  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

One new polio case surfaces in Sindh, tally reaches 19

Posted: Jul 6, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
File photo: Online FILE

The Sindh Emergency Operation Centre for Polio confirmed on Monday one new polio case from Karachi, taking the provincial tally to 19 this year.

A 60-month male child in Landhi UC-1 was diagnosed with the polio virus after developing weakness in his left upper and lower limb. He had received the anti-polio vaccine on multiple occasions, according to parents. But the routine immunisation card showed zero doses. An investigation into the claims is ongoing.

The Sindh government launched successive anti-polio campaigns from December 2019 to March 2020 that went a long way to put the anti-polio programme back on track, an EOC spokesperson said.

However, the global polio eradication initiative had to be halted following the outbreak of COVID-19 and no campaigns could be conducted since.

“As we move forward, the EOC is planning a small-scale campaign in Karachi in July, followed by a wide-scale campaign in the province in August to protect children from polio,” the spokesperson said.

“While we deal with the pandemic, we must also deal with childhood immunization and we will deliver these campaigns keeping the safety of all stakeholders in mind.”

Pakistan has reported 57 polio cases so far this year.

