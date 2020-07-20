Monday, July 20, 2020  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Health

Karachi’s Abbasi Shaheed Hospital gets COVID-19 ward

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Karachi’s Abbasi Shaheed Hospital gets COVID-19 ward

Photo: Samaa TV

A COVID-19 ward has been set up at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Karachi.

It is called the Coronavirus Infection Disease and Research Centre.

The newly established centre was inaugurated by Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Monday. It has a capacity to admit 74 patients, including 26 children.

Akhtar said those affected by the virus can get treatment at the ward.

He said people are availing the free of charge COVID-19 testing facility at the hospital. A professional team of doctors, professors and experts is deputed at the COVID-19 ward, he said.

“The intensive care and high dependency units in ASH are in good condition,” Akhtar added.

The hospital has received coronavirus testing kits, ventilators and other equipment from the National Disaster Management Authority.

He said that a well-equipped laboratory is also in the works at the KMC-controlled hospital. 

Abbasi Shaheed Hospital COVID-19 Karachi
 
