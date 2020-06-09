Friday, July 3, 2020  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Karachi smart lockdown hasn’t improved coronavirus situation: Sindh health minister

Posted: Jul 3, 2020
Photo: Online

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho says the smart lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods hasn’t slowed the spread of coronavirus cases.

On June 18, the Sindh government imposed a lockdown in localities where the most coronavirus infections were reported. These places were declared virus hot spots by the National Command and Control Centre.

While speaking on SAMAA TV‘s programme Naya Din on Friday, Dr Pechuho recommended putting Karachi under a lockdown for two weeks then lifting it for another two weeks. She feels the only way to stem the virus’ spread is to follow this pattern.

There hasn’t been much difference in Karachi after the lockdown, the minister said. On Friday, 11 neighbourhoods of districts West and South went under a smart lockdown as well.

Dr Pechuho said the government medical facilities were administering Actemra injections to coronavirus patients.

Speaking about Eidul Azha, which is likely to be celebrated on July 31, the minister foresaw an exponential increase in cases.

“When cattle markets are set up, more people will get infected,” she said. So far, Sindh has reported over 89,000 COVID-19 cases.

