Jhelum hospitals declare themselves coronavirus-free

There are currently no coronavirus patients at any public or private hospitals in Jhelum.

The hospitals have declared themselves coronavirus-free. However, it is not clear whether they have met the official requirement to be declared coronavirus-free. To be declared coronavirus-free a region must have zero cases for an extended period of time.

There were 490 cases in the area, of which 400 patients recovered and 43 died.

The remaining 47 patients were sent to hospitals in Rawalpindi for treatment.

People should come to our hospital for treatment without fear, the medical superintendent of DHQ Hospital Jhelum told SAMAA TV. “We have a great team handling coronavirus care.”