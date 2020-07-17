Coronavirus: Sindh reports 111,238 cases, country’s death tally reaches 5,475

Sindh has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases at 111,238, taking the country’s virus tally to over 260,000. A total of 5,475 fatalities have been reported so far.

Punjab has reported over 89,000 cases followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Balochistan. According to experts, the infection rate in Pakistan has dropped because of the smart lockdown.

Following this, the lockdown has been extended in all provinces till mid-August and July-end.

Related: Sindh’s coronavirus lockdown extended till August 15

The government has, however, expressed its concerns of another wave of infections because of the upcoming Eidul Azha. A special set of SOPs has been prepared by the federal government so that the infection rate is controlled and the “previous mistakes are not repeated”.

The government of each province has also prepared precautionary measures for people to implement while visiting cattle markets to purchase their sacrificial animal.

People aged above 50 and children are not allowed to visit. Sanitisation and hand watching facilities have been installed inside markets and no one is allowed to enter without masks. Violations will result in fines.

Related: Coronavirus in Pakistan: contacts for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma, medicines

On the other hand, a recent research by China confirmed that Patients with abnormally high blood sugar levels are more than twice as likely to die from COVID-19.

Another study by University College London suggests that severe COVID-19 infections are known to put patients at risk of neurological complications even with mild virus cases.

In some good news, an experimental COVID-19 vaccine that is being developed by the US biotech firm Moderna induced antibody responses against the coronavirus in all 45 participants of a human trial.

According to AFP, Moderna had previously published “interim results” from its Phase 1 in the form of a press release on its website in May, which revealed the vaccine had generated immune responses in eight patients.

The company has since moved to the next stage of its trial, involving 600 people. This is the final stage in its trial.