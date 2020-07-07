Tuesday, July 7, 2020  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Coronavirus claims another 42 lives in Sindh

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Coronavirus claims another 42 lives in Sindh

Another 42 people died of coronavirus in Sindh on Tuesday taking the provincial death toll to 1,614, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said.

The province reported 1,388 new cases over the last 24 hours. Of them, 629 were from Karachi.

Sindh has reported 97,626 known cases of the virus, CM Shah said in his statement. So far, 54,676 people have recovered from the infection.

Currently, there are 41,336 patients under treatment for the virus. Of them, 39,713 are at their homes, 349 in isolation centres and 1,274 in different hospitals.

CM Shah said that 650 coronavirus patients were in critical condition, while 74 of them were on ventilators.

