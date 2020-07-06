Monday, July 6, 2020  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

48 Punjab doctors resign over ‘health department, minister’s behaviour’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
48 Punjab doctors resign over ‘health department, minister’s behaviour’

Photo: AFP

Forty-eight doctors of teaching hospitals across Punjab have tendered their resignations, saying that the health department and minister Dr Yasmin Rashid are not paying heed to their concerns.

The Young Doctors Association said there are security issues inside hospitals. They have been asking the health department to look into the matter but nothing has been done.

“Doctors are not being given the sense of security they deserve and it’s a chaotic situation. This is why doctors of Punjab have to leave their jobs,” the YDA president said.

Fourteen of these doctors belong to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, seven from Jinnah Hospital, six from Children Hospital, three from General Hospital and four from DG Khan Hospital.

Another two doctors from Lady Aitchison Hospital and two from Services Hospital also resigned.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
48 Punjab doctors tender resignations over 'health department, minister's behaviour'
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Is this the end of fashion as we know it?
Is this the end of fashion as we know it?
First-ever online Paris fashion week clicks off
First-ever online Paris fashion week clicks off
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.