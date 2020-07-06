48 Punjab doctors resign over ‘health department, minister’s behaviour’

Forty-eight doctors of teaching hospitals across Punjab have tendered their resignations, saying that the health department and minister Dr Yasmin Rashid are not paying heed to their concerns.

The Young Doctors Association said there are security issues inside hospitals. They have been asking the health department to look into the matter but nothing has been done.

“Doctors are not being given the sense of security they deserve and it’s a chaotic situation. This is why doctors of Punjab have to leave their jobs,” the YDA president said.

Fourteen of these doctors belong to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, seven from Jinnah Hospital, six from Children Hospital, three from General Hospital and four from DG Khan Hospital.

Another two doctors from Lady Aitchison Hospital and two from Services Hospital also resigned.