Sindh records highest single-day deaths from coronavirus

Sindh recorded on Friday the highest 40 deaths from coronavirus in a single day, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The province reported 1,353 cases in the last 24 hours, CM Shah said in a statement. Of them, 984 were from Karachi.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Sindh stands at 34,889, according to the chief minister. The virus has so far killed 615 people in the province.

He said 16,487 patients were currently under treatment in the province. Of them, 15,156 were in self-isolation at their homes, 76 in isolation centres and 1,255 in different hospitals.

The minister said 370 patients were in critical condition, while 62 were on ventilators.

So far, 17,787 people have recovered from the infection across the province, he said.