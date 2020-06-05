Friday, June 5, 2020  | 12 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Sindh health minister’s sister-in-law dies of coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
Sindh health minister’s sister-in-law dies of coronavirus

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho. Photo: SAMAA Digital FILE

The sister-in-law of Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has died of coronavirus, PPP leader Sherry Rehman confirmed Friday.

“Very sorry to hear about Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazl’s sister-in-law pass away from Covid,” Rehman wrote on Twitter.

“May Allah give the family the fortitude to bear this loss.”

Earlier this week, Sindh Human Settlement Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch also died of the virus.

Baloch had tested positive for the virus on May 14. He had been on ventilator at a private hospital in Karachi.

The minister had been overseeing the Gadap isolation centre in Karachi when he contracted the virus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sindh, coronavirus, Health Minister Azra Pechuho, sister-in-law
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Youth conference highlights ways to meet UN development goals
Youth conference highlights ways to meet UN development goals
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.