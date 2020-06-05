Sindh health minister’s sister-in-law dies of coronavirus

The sister-in-law of Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has died of coronavirus, PPP leader Sherry Rehman confirmed Friday.

“Very sorry to hear about Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazl’s sister-in-law pass away from Covid,” Rehman wrote on Twitter.

“May Allah give the family the fortitude to bear this loss.”

Earlier this week, Sindh Human Settlement Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch also died of the virus.

Baloch had tested positive for the virus on May 14. He had been on ventilator at a private hospital in Karachi.

The minister had been overseeing the Gadap isolation centre in Karachi when he contracted the virus.