Punjab coronavirus cases rose by 4.1% in one week: report

The number of coronavirus infections in Punjab rose by 4.1% in the last one week, according to a report by provincial health department.

In its report submitted to the cabinet committee, the health department predicted that the number of total cases could rise over 60,000 in the last week of June and it feared the fatalities will also rise.

The virus has so far claimed 607 lives in Punjab, while the total number of known cases has jumped to 31,104, according to the health department.

The report said the highest number of deaths was reported on May 30, while the next day saw a drastic rise in number of infections.

According to latest figures by provincial health departments, the virus has so far killed 1,790 people in the country, while the number of cases has exceeded 85,000.