Thursday, June 4, 2020  | 11 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Punjab coronavirus cases rose by 4.1% in one week: report

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Punjab coronavirus cases rose by 4.1% in one week: report

A veiw of coronavirus ward at Faisalabad's DHQ hospital. (Online photo)

The number of coronavirus infections in Punjab rose by 4.1% in the last one week, according to a report by provincial health department.

In its report submitted to the cabinet committee, the health department predicted that the number of total cases could rise over 60,000 in the last week of June and it feared the fatalities will also rise.

The virus has so far claimed 607 lives in Punjab, while the total number of known cases has jumped to 31,104, according to the health department.

The report said the highest number of deaths was reported on May 30, while the next day saw a drastic rise in number of infections.

According to latest figures by provincial health departments, the virus has so far killed 1,790 people in the country, while the number of cases has exceeded 85,000.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Coronavirus, Punjab, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Youth conference highlights ways to meet UN development goals
Youth conference highlights ways to meet UN development goals
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.