Punjab becomes first province to report over 40,000 coronavirus cases

Punjab has become the first province to report more than 40,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the National Institute of Health report.

It reported 1,916 cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 40,819. Sindh has reported 39,555 cases, Balochistan 6,788, Islamabad 5,785, KP 14,006, Gilgit-Baltistan 952 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 412.

Pakistan has reported 108,317 known cases, of which 71,127 are active cases with 2,172 deaths and 35,018 recoveries. It is currently among the top 15 countries with the highest number of cases.

Punjab has reported 773 deaths, while 679 have been reported in Sindh.

The government made wearing masks mandatory for everyone across the country on May 22. “People getting exposed to crowded places such as markets and public transport have to especially abide by this order,” said Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza in a media briefing.

Dr Mirza expressed his disappointment over the “careless and irresponsible” behaviour shown by the public. “I plead to you to please follow the SOPs given by the government,” he said, adding that not wearing masks is no longer an option.