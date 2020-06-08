PML-N’s Tariq Fazal Chaudhry contracts coronavirus

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has tested positive for coronavirus.

Chaudhry has quarantined himself for 14 days after testing positive for the virus.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, another PML-N leader and former Pakistan PM, tested positive for the virus Monday morning.

He has quarantined himself at home, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed. Other members of his family were also getting tested for the virus.

Amir Muqam also contracted the virus last month, while PML-N member of the Punjab Assembly Shaukat Cheema died of it on June 3.

Pakistan has so far reported more than 100,000 coronavirus cases. The virus has killed 2,067 people nationwide.