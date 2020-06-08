Monday, June 8, 2020  | 15 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Health

PML-N’s Tariq Fazal Chaudhry contracts coronavirus

Posted: Jun 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
PML-N’s Tariq Fazal Chaudhry contracts coronavirus

PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry. Photo: Samaa TV FILE

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has tested positive for coronavirus.

Chaudhry has quarantined himself for 14 days after testing positive for the virus.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, another PML-N leader and former Pakistan PM, tested positive for the virus Monday morning.

He has quarantined himself at home, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed. Other members of his family were also getting tested for the virus.

Amir Muqam also contracted the virus last month, while PML-N member of the Punjab Assembly Shaukat Cheema died of it on June 3.

Pakistan has so far reported more than 100,000 coronavirus cases. The virus has killed 2,067 people nationwide.

Coronavirus PML-N tariq fazal chaudhry
 
