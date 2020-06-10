Pakistan’s top body on coronavirus provides 250 ventilators to provinces

The National Command and Operations Centre has provided 250 ventilators to provinces in a bid to ease pressure on the healthcare system amid rising number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

The NCOC provided 72 ventilators to Punjab for hospitals in Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi and Lahore.

In Sindh, 52 ventilators have been provided for hospitals in Karachi and Sukkur. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got 52 ventilators for Peshawar and Abbottabad hospitals.

Balochistan received 20 ventilators, while 10 each have been provided to Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

In Islamabad, PIMS and Poly Clinic hospitals received 24 and 10 ventilators, respectively.

Nearly 750 hospitals in Pakistan have isolation facilities with over 22,000 beds for coronavirus patients.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan stands at 116,189. The virus has so far killed 2,290 people in the country.