Sunday, June 7, 2020
Samaa TV
Health

Over 30 National bank employees test COVID-19 positive in Karachi

Posted: Jun 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: NBP/Facebook

Over 30 employees at the main branch of the National Bank of Pakistan on II Chundrigar Road in Karachi have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The employees include the branch manager and the head cashier of the bank. Following the test results, the branch has been shut down, according to the bank’s spokesperson.

He said that the branch will only be reopened after the office is disinfected and other precautionary measures are taken. Those infected have been quarantined.

The branch will be operational from Monday (June 8). Operations will be resumed by a new team and SOPs and other COVID-19 precautionary measures will be strictly implemented, the spokesperson added.

