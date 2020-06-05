Once coronavirus epicentre, China now has 66 active cases remaining

While the globe continues to combat the novel coronavirus, China, the first epicentre of the virus, has only 66 active COVID-19 infections remaining.

According to the worldometer, a total of 83,027 infections have been reported in China since the virus began spreading at the end of 2019. Experts believe the virus was born in Wuhan, however, no scientific evidence has proven it yet.

China is the only country that has controlled the outbreak. Over 4,634 deaths were reported while a whopping 78,327 people recovered. These statistics may be grim but they still indicate a better condition than other major economies.

The US is the worst affected country where the coronavirus has claimed more than 110,000 lives. The UK, Brazil, Russia and Spain are also struggling to contain it.

The World Health Organisation has said it is likely that a vaccine will be developed in 2021. So far, no drug has proven to kill the virus or limit its spread.