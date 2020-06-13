Saturday, June 13, 2020  | 20 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

Mirza assures availability of medicines used in coronavirus treatment

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Mirza assures availability of medicines used in coronavirus treatment

PM's aide Dr Zafar Mirza. Photo: Samaa TV FILE

PM’s aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza has assured the availability of medicines used for the treatment of coronavirus patients, the Radio Pakistan reported Saturday.

The PM’s aide presided over a meeting on the coronavirus situation in Islamabad Saturday. He said Tocilizumab and Remedesivir injections used for treating COVID-19 patients were being made available by the government.

Mirza said these injections will be distributed to critically ill patients through a robust mechanism to meet the needs of various hospitals.

The government took immediate action over reports of short supply of these two injections, according to the PM’s aide. There was an improvement in availability of the Tocilizumab injection after extensive efforts.

Strict action will be taken against the ones involved in over-charging or black marketeering of life-saving drugs under the DRAP Act, he warned.

Mirza urged the masses to inform DRAP on its toll-free number 0800-03727 in case they were over-charged for Actemra injection.

He said directions had been issued to the National Task Force on Eradication of Spurious and Sub-standard Drugs to apprehend black marketeers and the ones charging more than the approved prices of these drugs.

The number of known coronavirus cases has jumped to 134,667 in Pakistan. The virus has so far killed 2,574 people in the country.

