Karachi records 19 deaths with 1,813 new coronavirus cases

Nineteen people died of coronavirus and 1,813 new cases were reported in Karachi in the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department said Saturday.

Three others in Badin, Shikarpur and Khairpur, and one out of the province resident died of the virus on Saturday.

Sindh reported 2,262 news cases of the virus on Saturday, the health department said. Of them, 1,813 were from Karachi alone.

The province has so far reported 51,518 known cases of the virus.

The number of active cases in the province stands at 26,315, while 24,387 people have recovered from the infection.

The virus has so far claimed lives of 816 people across the province.