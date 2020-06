Karachi recorded on Saturday 19 deaths from the novel coronavirus, according to the Sindh health department.

The city reported 1,104 new cases of the virus over the last 24 hours.

The number of known cases in Sindh stands at 36,364. The virus has so far killed 634 people in the province.

The health department said that 18,265 people have recovered from the infectious disease in the province.

There are currently 17,465 patients under treatment in Sindh.