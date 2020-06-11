In memoriam: Names of health workers who died fighting COVID-19

More than 2,000 health workers in Pakistan have contracted COVID-19. At least 40 of them have been killed by the virus as of Thursday, June 11.

The Pakistan Medical Association has provided a list of their names so the government could pay compensation to their families in the form of the Shuhuda package announced earlier.

The medical body has requested the public to provide the names of any deceased doctor or paramedic it may have missed out. You can contact them on the following numbers from 1pm to 6pm: 0303-2339179, 021-32251159, 021-32254632.

Here are their names of healthcare professionals who lost their lives to the virus:

DOCTORS

Sindh

1. Dr Zubaida Sattar, a gynecologist in Karachi.

2. Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro, medical superintendent Al Khidmat Hospital. Died April 6, 2020.

3. Dr Furqanul Haq, a radiologist in Karachi. Died May 4, 2020.

4. Dr Muhammad Nawaz Gohati, former medical superintendent Malir Hospital, Karachi Social Security Hospital. Died May May 9, 2020.

5. Dr Tahir Almani, an anaesthetist at Tando Muhammad Khan Liaquat University Hospital, Jamshoro. Died May 6, 2020

6. Dr Zahoor Shaikh, (Rtd) medical officer Larkana at Civil Hospital, Karachi. Died June 2, 2020.

7. Dr Shafquat Ullah Shaikh, deputy MS Khairpur Civil Hospital. Died June 3, 2020

8. Dr Asad, CEO Bahadurabad Zubaida Medical Centre, Karachi. Died June 6, 2020

Punjab

9. Dr Younus Channa, senior medical officer in Kandhkot. Died June 10, 2020

10. Dr Ali Nazir, CMH Medical College Lahore. Died May 31, 2020.

11. Dr Rabia Tayyab, MBBS, house job at Rawalpindi Holy Family hospital. Died May 1, 2020

12. Dr Akram Qureshi, general physician Sialkot and ex-president PMA Punjab. Died May 22, 2020.

13. Dr Ijaz Ahsan, physician and president of College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan Lahore. Died May 23, 2020.

14. Dr Sana Fatima, FCPS Lahore. Died May 29, 2020.

15. Dr Salman Tahir, medical student, Lahore. Died May 29.

16. Dr Naeem Akhtar, psychologist at Gujranwala Social Security Hospital, Lahore. Died May 29, 2020.

17. Dr Hafiz Maqsood, anaesthetist and associate professor, Services Hospital Lahore. Died June 4, 2020.

18. Dr Munawar Javed Mian, general physician and President PMA Sialkot. Died June 6, 2020.

19. Dr Ghazala Shaheen, senior demonstrator of pharmacology department, Nishtar Medical University, Multan. Died June 6, 2020.

20. Dr Salman Ali Iftikhar, postgraduate resident at the Services Hospital, Lahore. Died June 7, 2020.

21. Dr Rahat Maqsood, former additional medical superintendent of the PIC, Lahore. Died June 6, 2020.

22. Dr Tanveer Akram Bhatti, pulmonologist at Government TB Hospital, Sargodha. Died June 6, 2020.

23. Dr Asif Rao, postgraduate Lahore

24. Dr Ejaz Khawaja, Lahore

25. Dr Zia ul Hasan, Lahore

26 Dr Umer Daraz, Okara

27. Dr Waseem Mushtaq, dentist in Faisalabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

28. Dr Muhammad Javed, Hayatabad Medical College Peshawar.

29. Dr Muhammad Azam Khan, child specialist Nowshera. Died May 28, 2020.

30. Dr Khanzada Shinwari, Shifa Medical Centre, Peshawar. Died May 29, 2020.

31. Dr Aurangzeb Khattak, pathologist at Police Services Hospital Peshawar. Died May 30, 2020.

32. Dr Phag Chand Singh, deputy MS Nowshera District Hospital. Died May 31, 2020.

Balochistan

33. Dr Shah Wali, child specialist Mastung District Headquarters Hospital. Died May 31, 2020.

34. Dr Naeem Agha, senior in-charge Bolan Medical Complex, Quetta Pakistan Chest Society. Died June 1, 2020.

35. Dr Muhammad Aslam Mengal, Fatima Jinnah General and Chest Hospital, Quetta. Died May 28, 2020.

36. Dr Zubair Ahmed Khan, in-charge Bolan Medical Complex Quetta Trauma Centre. Died May 29, 2020.

Gilgit-Baltistan

37. Dr Usama Riaz, Gilgit. Died March 22, 2020.

PARAMEDICS

Sindh

38. Noman Ahmed, attendant at Al Khidmat Hospital Orangi Town, Karachi. Died May 6, 2020.

39. Arif, nurse at JPMA, Karachi.

ICT

40. Zafar Iqbal, chief technician (OT) at PIMS Children’s Hospital, Islamabad. Died May 19, 2020.



