IMC, NIH start random coronavirus testing in Islamabad

The Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation and National Institute of Health have started random testing of people to control the spread of coronavirus in the federal capital.

Syed Zeeshan Naqvi, Islamabad’s deputy mayor, told SAMAA TV that they are testing people for the virus in every union council of the city. The tests are free of cost.

“In every union council, test samples are being taken and random tests are being conducted,” Naqvi said. He said they have set up camps in UCs where they have tested about 200 families.

Islamabad has so far reported 57 deaths from coronavirus, while the number of known cases in the city stands at 5,963.

The deputy mayor said the facility is being provided to people so that they may not have to visit hospitals. He told SAMAA TV that about 80-90% people avoid tests because they are afraid.

People have praised the Metropolitan Corporation and NIH for their initiative. They say the initiative will help reduce the number of coronavirus cases.

It’s a good step because poor people can’t afford to get tested in expensive private hospitals, a resident said.