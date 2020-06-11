Here’s how to report Sindh hospitals charging excessive room charges

Some hospitals across Sindh are charging a whopping Rs100,000 to Rs150,000 for a room for a single night.

Hospital heads say that the cost is so high because they have to maintain their quality standards and keep running ventilators, which costs a lot.

The Sindh Healthcare Commission is the government body responsible for monitoring the quality of facilities at hospitals as well as their charges.

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Thursday, the commission’s director, Dr Farhana Memon, said people could call on their helpline (0800 07422) to register a complaint if any hospital is charging them excessive room charges.

“Our commission is relatively new as it was formed just a year ago,” she said. “We don’t only listen to public complaints but also to healthcare professionals…for instance, doctors who are not being provided protective equipment can also report it to us.”

People can also head directly to their office which is on the second floor of the FTC building on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal. Their offices will, however, be closed for three days for fumigation purposes.

Dr Memon said their workplace was being disinfected as well because some of their employees had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after returning from Eid holidays.

Previously, when SAMAA TV reached out to Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh, he had assured that the government would investigate the matter.

So far, Pakistan has reported more than 118,000 COVID-19 cases and 2,310 deaths. Experts believe the infections will increase rapidly in the next few weeks and that’s when hospitals will be under severe pressure due to incoming patients.